Haryana CM Saini suspends 2 Gurugram pollution control officers amid complaints

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday ordered the suspension of two regional officers of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in Gurugram amid complaints from resident welfare associations (RWAs) over pollution-related issues.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini ordered the suspension of two HSPCB regional officers in Gurugram after RWAs raised complaints over pollution and environmental management.

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The action was taken during a review meeting on development projects in Gurugram, following complaints about the functioning of the pollution control authorities.

Regional officer for Gurugram North Akansha Tanwar and regional officer for Gurugram South Mukul Kumar have been placed under suspension with immediate effect, according to separate orders issued by the HSPCB chairman on October 2.

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The suspension orders said that both officers will have their headquarters at the HSPCB head office in Sector 6, Panchkula, during the suspension period. They will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per the applicable rules.

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{{^usCountry}} The suspension orders, however, do not specify individual allegations against either officer or detail the complaints that led to the action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspension orders, however, do not specify individual allegations against either officer or detail the complaints that led to the action. {{/usCountry}}

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The orders were signed by HSPCB chairman Shekhar Vidyarthi, IAS, and dated October 2, 2026. Separate orders were issued for the two officers.

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The action comes against the backdrop of complaints raised by RWAs regarding pollution and environmental management in Gurugram.

Gurugram, which has witnessed rapid urbanisation and infrastructure growth, faces recurring concerns over air pollution, construction dust and waste management. The role of pollution control authorities in monitoring compliance and addressing complaints remains crucial.