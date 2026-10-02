Haryana CM Saini suspends 2 Gurugram pollution control officers amid complaints

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday ordered the suspension of two regional officers of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in Gurugram amid complaints from resident welfare associations (RWAs) over pollution-related issues.
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The action was taken during a review meeting on development projects in Gurugram, following complaints about the functioning of the pollution control authorities.
Regional officer for Gurugram North Akansha Tanwar and regional officer for Gurugram South Mukul Kumar have been placed under suspension with immediate effect, according to separate orders issued by the HSPCB chairman on October 2.
The suspension orders said that both officers will have their headquarters at the HSPCB head office in Sector 6, Panchkula, during the suspension period. They will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per the applicable rules.
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The suspension orders, however, do not specify individual allegations against either officer or detail the complaints that led to the action.
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The suspension orders, however, do not specify individual allegations against either officer or detail the complaints that led to the action.
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The orders were signed by HSPCB chairman Shekhar Vidyarthi, IAS, and dated October 2, 2026. Separate orders were issued for the two officers.
The action comes against the backdrop of complaints raised by RWAs regarding pollution and environmental management in Gurugram.
Gurugram, which has witnessed rapid urbanisation and infrastructure growth, faces recurring concerns over air pollution, construction dust and waste management. The role of pollution control authorities in monitoring compliance and addressing complaints remains crucial.
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest.
Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents.
Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure.
Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing.
Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity.
Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations.
Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling.
A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.