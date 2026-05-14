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Haryana conducts mock drills across 13 flood-prone districts

Haryana conducts mock drills across 13 flood-prone districts

Published on: May 14, 2026 06:25 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Haryana on Thursday conducted a first state-level flood mock drill simultaneously across 13 flood-prone districts to strengthen disaster preparedness and emergency response systems ahead of the monsoon season.

Haryana conducts mock drills across 13 flood-prone districts

The exercise was aimed at drawing lessons from the floods witnessed in 2023 and 2025 and strengthening Haryana's preparedness-based disaster management framework, officials said.

Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management, Sumita Misra led the entire exercise from the State Control Room in her capacity as the state incident commander.

The mock drill was conducted in Gurugram, Ambala, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Panipat, Palwal, Sirsa, Sonipat and Yamunanagar, which have been identified as high flood-risk districts.

Two separate simulation sites were identified in each district to test response mechanisms under realistic flood scenarios.

Misra said the exercise was conducted to evaluate the state's disaster preparedness systems, improve inter-departmental coordination, validate emergency response mechanisms and identify gaps requiring further improvement.

All deputy commissioners functioned as officers responsible for their districts to ensure smooth coordination and execution of the exercise.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force , National Disaster Response Force , Police, Health Department, and Fire and Emergency Services conducted search and rescue simulations, evacuation drills, relief camp management exercises, and medical response operations across identified districts.

These drills replicate worst-case scenarios such as people trapped near riverbanks amid heavy floods using entirely natural evacuation procedures, according to officials, who added that they equip officers to handle any extreme situation and rigorously assess overall preparedness.

Senior disaster management experts, including Brigadier Ravinder Gurung , Senior Consultant with National Disaster Management Authority, supervised the exercise from the state headquarters here.

Representatives from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority also participated and shared best practices related to flood management, officials said.

The drill also witnessed active participation of 'Aapda Mitra' volunteers, Indian Red Cross Society, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, Bharat Scouts and Guides and local NGOs to strengthen community-level preparedness.

Officials reviewed the availability and functionality of resources listed on the India Disaster Resource Network portal to ensure timely deployment of manpower and equipment during emergencies.

Misra said all observations and learnings from the mock drill would be incorporated into future disaster management planning and contingency response mechanisms in Haryana.

She said the exercise marks a significant step towards building a resilient, responsive and preparedness-oriented disaster management system in the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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