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Haryana: Controversial preacher Rampal walks out of jail after being granted bail by HC

Haryana: Controversial preacher Rampal walks out of jail after being granted bail by HC

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 12:36 am IST
PTI |
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Hisar , After being granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High court in a 2014 violence case, controversial preacher Rampal on Friday walked out of a jail in this Haryana district after more than 11 years.

Haryana: Controversial preacher Rampal walks out of jail after being granted bail by HC

Rampal's family and lawyers were present at the jail to receive him.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements outside the prison complex to maintain law and order as a number of Rampal's followers had gathered to catch a glimpse of the preacher.

On April 8, the high court granted bail to Rampal of the Satlok Ashram in the 2014 case, while directing him not to promote any kind of "mob mentality" and to avoid participating in congregations where there is any kind of tendency amongst "disciples" or participants to cause breach of peace and disturb law and order.

Rampal had filed an appeal against an order dated September 25, 2025, of a court in Hisar, dismissing his bail plea.

The high court orders, dated April 8, were passed by a division bench of Justices Gurvinder Singh Gill and Ramesh Kumari while allowing 75-year-old Rampal's plea, in which he had sought bail in one of the Satlok Ashram violence cases dating back to 2014.

It was further submitted that of the 425 prosecution witnesses, only 58 have so far been examined and the trial is not likely to conclude in the near future.

Rampal's lawyer had also pointed out that his client was in jail since December 8, 2014.

"Considering the long incarceration of the appellant/accused, which is more than 11 years, and his age being about 75 years and that majority of the witnesses are yet to be examined, on account of which the trial is not likely to be concluded in the near future, it is a fit case to release the appellant/accused on regular bail," the court order said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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