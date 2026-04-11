Hisar , After being granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High court in a 2014 violence case, controversial preacher Rampal on Friday walked out of a jail in this Haryana district after more than 11 years.

Haryana: Controversial preacher Rampal walks out of jail after being granted bail by HC

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Rampal's family and lawyers were present at the jail to receive him.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements outside the prison complex to maintain law and order as a number of Rampal's followers had gathered to catch a glimpse of the preacher.

On April 8, the high court granted bail to Rampal of the Satlok Ashram in the 2014 case, while directing him not to promote any kind of "mob mentality" and to avoid participating in congregations where there is any kind of tendency amongst "disciples" or participants to cause breach of peace and disturb law and order.

Rampal had filed an appeal against an order dated September 25, 2025, of a court in Hisar, dismissing his bail plea.

The high court orders, dated April 8, were passed by a division bench of Justices Gurvinder Singh Gill and Ramesh Kumari while allowing 75-year-old Rampal's plea, in which he had sought bail in one of the Satlok Ashram violence cases dating back to 2014.

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{{^usCountry}} Rampal was booked for various offences, including attempt to murder and waging war against the State, besides under provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities Act . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rampal was booked for various offences, including attempt to murder and waging war against the State, besides under provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities Act . {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the FIR, the controversial preacher, along with more than 900 of his followers, had resisted his arrest at the Satlok Ashram in the Barwala area of Hisar in 2014. According to the prosecution, a large number of his supporters had gathered, some of them armed, and even used women and children allegedly as shields. The situation had resulted in violence breaking out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the FIR, the controversial preacher, along with more than 900 of his followers, had resisted his arrest at the Satlok Ashram in the Barwala area of Hisar in 2014. According to the prosecution, a large number of his supporters had gathered, some of them armed, and even used women and children allegedly as shields. The situation had resulted in violence breaking out. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rampal's counsel told the high court that he is 75 years of age and that about 900 accused named in the FIR have already been granted bail. Out of these co-accused, 140 were charged under the same sections as Rampal, it was submitted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rampal's counsel told the high court that he is 75 years of age and that about 900 accused named in the FIR have already been granted bail. Out of these co-accused, 140 were charged under the same sections as Rampal, it was submitted. {{/usCountry}}

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It was further submitted that of the 425 prosecution witnesses, only 58 have so far been examined and the trial is not likely to conclude in the near future.

Rampal's lawyer had also pointed out that his client was in jail since December 8, 2014.

"Considering the long incarceration of the appellant/accused, which is more than 11 years, and his age being about 75 years and that majority of the witnesses are yet to be examined, on account of which the trial is not likely to be concluded in the near future, it is a fit case to release the appellant/accused on regular bail," the court order said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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