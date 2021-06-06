Haryana daily Covid-19 tally drops further with 654 new cases

Haryana on Sunday recorded 654 fresh Covid-19 cases that took its tally to 762,291 while 48 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,712.

Hisar reported 64 fresh cases, Yamunanagar 63 and Gurgaon 55, according to a state health department bulletin.

Of the latest deaths, six were reported from Rewari, five each from Bhiwani and Hisar, and four each from Gurgaon, Yamunanagar and Sirsa, the bulletin said.

There are 9,097 active Covid-19 cases in Haryana. So far, 744,482 patients have recovered from the disease and the state has a recovery rate of 97.66 per cent, it said.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.23 per cent, it stated.