Haryana declares Janamashtami holiday on August 19 in government offices

Published on Aug 17, 2022 09:06 PM IST
An official statement issued here said, "August 19 shall be observed as gazetted holiday in the government offices, Boards and Corporations, educational and other institutions under the Haryana Government on account of the festival of 'Janmashtami' instead of August 18
Youth make a human pyramid to reach and break the dahi handi as they celebrate Janamashtami.
The Haryana government has notified that August 19 will be observed as holiday in government offices and educational institutions on account of Janamashtami festival instead of August 18.

