Chandigarh, Haryana is expanding its network of modern food testing laboratories and strengthening enforcement through recruitment of additional Food Safety Officers, officials on Tuesday said.

Haryana expanding its network of modern food testing labs

The state government is also establishing dedicated district-level infrastructure, enhancing inter-departmental coordination and investing in new testing facilities.

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The comprehensive reforms, reviewed by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi at a high-level meeting on Tuesday, are aimed at making Haryana a national model in food safety governance and ensuring safer, healthier food for every citizen, an official statement said.

Presiding over the first meeting of the State Level Advisory Committee of the Food & Drugs Administration Department, the chief secretary reviewed a broad roadmap focused on strengthening food safety systems through scientific infrastructure, modern enforcement mechanisms and citizen-first governance.

The initiatives are expected to significantly improve food quality surveillance, regulatory compliance and consumer protection across the state, the statement said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sumita Misra said a key highlight of the state's strategy is the expansion of food testing infrastructure.

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{{^usCountry}} Haryana has already initiated the process for establishing Comprehensive Integrated Food Testing Laboratories at Hisar, Jind, Narnaul, Sirsa and Yamunanagar in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India , she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haryana has already initiated the process for establishing Comprehensive Integrated Food Testing Laboratories at Hisar, Jind, Narnaul, Sirsa and Yamunanagar in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India , she said. {{/usCountry}}

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In addition, the state government has approved eight food testing laboratories at Hisar, Narnaul, Sirsa, Jind, Yamunanagar, Rohtak, Faridabad and Gurugram.

Out of these eight laboratories, two food testing laboratories will be established at Hisar and Narnaul in the financial year 2026-27 and government has made provision of ₹24 crore for the purpose.

These modern laboratories will strengthen Haryana's capacity to detect adulteration, ensure quality standards and safeguard public health.

The state is also working to strengthen existing laboratory infrastructure.

Additional facilities have been proposed for the District Food Laboratory at Karnal.

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Recognising the importance of strong field enforcement, the government has notified service rules for Food Safety Officers and initiated recruitment to fill vacant positions.

A proposal for creation of 12 additional posts of Food Safety Officers are also being created.

The state's enforcement efforts have already produced encouraging results. During 2025-26, the department collected 2,211 food samples, identified 805 non-conforming cases and secured 111 convictions, resulting in penalties amounting to ₹2.35 crore.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.