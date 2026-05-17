Chandigarh, Haryana has made significant progress in Census 2027, with the first phase the Houselisting and Housing Census exercise being initiated in a vast majority of areas, officials said on Sunday.

Haryana expedites Census 2027 operations, many districts achieve 100% commencement

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The details were shared at a comprehensive review meeting held virtually by Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi with divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, municipal commissioners, district education officers and other senior officials to assess the pace of implementation and preparedness for the timely completion of the nationwide exercise.

During the meeting, the chief secretary directed all officers to accord top priority to the Census exercise and ensure that the work is carried out with full dedication, accountability and efficiency.

He said the Census serves as a vital foundation for policy formulation, development planning, resource allocation and implementation of welfare schemes, making its successful execution extremely important for governance and public administration.

Any employee found neglecting or failing to cooperate in the Census duty would face strict disciplinary action, he warned.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Director of Census Operations in Haryana, Lalit Jain, said that work has commenced in more than 97 per cent of the total houselisting blocks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Director of Census Operations in Haryana, Lalit Jain, said that work has commenced in more than 97 per cent of the total houselisting blocks. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Several districts, including Yamuna Nagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Fatehabad, Hansi, Charkhi Dadri and Faridabad have fully commenced houselisting activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several districts, including Yamuna Nagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Fatehabad, Hansi, Charkhi Dadri and Faridabad have fully commenced houselisting activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Charkhi Dadri emerged as the leading district with more than 32 per cent work completed, while Fatehabad, Hansi, Jind and Mahendragarh also recorded notable progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Charkhi Dadri emerged as the leading district with more than 32 per cent work completed, while Fatehabad, Hansi, Jind and Mahendragarh also recorded notable progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Among the municipal corporations, Panipat recorded the highest percentage of completed work, followed by Rohtak and Faridabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the municipal corporations, Panipat recorded the highest percentage of completed work, followed by Rohtak and Faridabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra stressed the importance of active cooperation from municipal committees, sarpanches, panches and resident welfare associations to ensure smooth and timely completion of the exercise at the grassroots level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra stressed the importance of active cooperation from municipal committees, sarpanches, panches and resident welfare associations to ensure smooth and timely completion of the exercise at the grassroots level. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She called for actively involving gram sabhas in the Census process and creating awareness through IEC activities.

To further strengthen implementation, all district administrations were advised to suitably adjust the working hours of employees assigned Census duties so that field operations can be completed within the stipulated timeline.

Rastogi also reviewed preparations for the Special Intensive Revision exercise scheduled to commence from June 15, 2026.

Officials discussed measures to streamline training schedules and avoid overlap between the Census and the electoral revision duties assigned to booth-level officers and field staff.

On April 16, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had formally launched the Census-2027 process in the state and said it is not merely a statistical exercise, but the foundation for policies, welfare schemes and development planning.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Saini had also completed his self-enumeration by filling out the form online.

Notably, since the formation of the state in 1966, this will be the sixth Census for Haryana.

Saini had earlier said that the first phase of the Census in Haryana will be conducted from May 1 to May 30, 2026, during which house listing and housing census will be carried out.

Prior to this, the facility of self-enumeration had been made available to citizens from April 16 to April 30.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON