Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Haryana extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 31
gurugram news

Haryana extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 31

Haryana imposed a lockdown in the state starting from May 3 and has been extending it every week due to the rise in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the state.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Haryana Police personnel screen for lockdown at Dundahera-Kapashera Delhi border, after Haryana government announces complete lockdown. (PTI Photo)

Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown-like measures introduced to curb the spread of coronavirus disease cases in the state. The government said that lockdown-like measures introduced under Surakshit Haryana have been extended till May 31 till 5am in the morning.

Haryana imposed a lockdown in the state starting from May 3 and has been extending it every week due to the rise in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the state. The state recorded 5,021 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday which took the toll to 733,628. Haryana’s death toll also touched 7,415 as the state reported 98 deaths due to Covid-19. The positivity rate in Haryana stood at 8.53% and the recovery rate reported on Saturday was 92.45%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP