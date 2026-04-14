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Haryana govt hospitals provided 1.89 lakh free dialysis sessions to patients in 2025-26

Haryana govt hospitals provided 1.89 lakh free dialysis sessions to patients in 2025-26

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 04:44 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, PGIMS Rohtak among other government hospitals in Haryana delivered approximately 1.89 lakh free dialysis sessions to patients with chronic kidney disease during 2025-26, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Haryana govt hospitals provided 1.89 lakh free dialysis sessions to patients in 2025-26

Simultaneously, the Department of Nephrology at PGIMS Rohtak achieved a 100 per cent success rate in 34 renal transplants performed between February 2023 and April 2026, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Haryana, Sumita Misra said here.

She stated that the programme initiated in 2023 during her previous tenure in Medical Education and Research has shown consistent progress. The transplant programme began with two successful cadaveric transplants and has since expanded steadily, with 10 transplants in 2024, 17 in 2025, and 4 completed so far in 2026, reflecting improved capacity and growing public trust.

While early procedures included cadaveric donations, recent trends indicate a rise in living donor transplants, highlighting increased awareness and community participation. The state is providing free dialysis services, essential medicines, and diagnostic support to CKD patients across Haryana, an official statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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