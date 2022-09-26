Haryana govt resolves power issue for ranney well scheme

The Haryana government has asked the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) to supply adequate electricity in Nuh district. Following the government directive, the power utility has assured to provide uninterrupted supply for at least 18 hours a day. This will boost the ranney well scheme in the state’s southern district where tube wells have been running for less time because of inadequate power supply. district administration officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ranney well scheme, one of the biggest drinking water projects in the state, was commissioned in 2004 but could not become operational due to power issues.

D.S. Dhesi, chief principal secretary to the chief minister, visited Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh this week and asked officials to take steps for making the scheme operational, they added.

The main boosting station in Mohali village will now receive at least 18-20 hours of power supply from the Hasanpur powerhouse. “ Nuh and Palwal districts will be supplied with sufficient quantities of drinking water from this project,” Dhesi said.

Dhesi discussed the project and other water supply issues with the Public Health Engineering Department officials in Bhadas village. It was observed that villages were not being supplied with sufficient power due to which the tube wells were running for less time in Mohali village. “If power is supplied for 18 to 20 hours, the drinking water problem will be resolved completely,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}