Haryana home minister suspends 2 civic body officers over negligence in work
gurugram news

Haryana home minister suspends 2 civic body officers over negligence in work

Highlighting that the MCG office needs to undergo “more improvement,” Vij said that he has seen many staff sitting and having no work all day.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Haryana home minister Anil Vij said that he has instructed rationalisation of staff. (HT File)

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday suspended two sub-divisional officers of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) over negligence in work, news agency ANI reported.

“There is a need for much more improvement here,” he told ANI, during his inspection of the civic body office. Vij further stated that he has seen staff “sitting and having no work all day.”

“I have instructed rationalisation of staff,” the minister said.

Vij also said that a scam worth crores of rupees has come forward following an enquiry, and that he has ordered a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter. “All employees of this municipal corporation should submit a self-report on work on Tuesday, and verify it with higher authorities before sending it to me,” Vij was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier this month, Vij had directed Haryana officers to form a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) monitoring committee in every district of the state, including Gurugram, as a precautionary measure to combat the possible third wave of the virus outbreak.

In an official statement, the home minister emphasised that officials of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) along with civil surgeons, police superintendents, deputy commissioners, and officials of urban bodies should be inducted as members of the committee.

He had also stated that as part of arrangements to tackle the probable third wave, facilities such as an additional number of beds with oxygen facility, ventilator beds, and those with ICU should be readied.

anil vij municipal corporation of gurugram

