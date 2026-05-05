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Haryana: Man shot dead in Hisar, accused held

Haryana: Man shot dead in Hisar, accused held

Published on: May 05, 2026 09:10 pm IST
PTI |
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Hisar, Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a youth in a firing incident in Uklana here, officials said on Tuesday.

Haryana: Man shot dead in Hisar, accused held

The accused has been identified as Pradeep alias Sonu alias Soni, a resident of Ward No. 3, Uklana Mandi.

Asked if Pradeep was associated with any political party, the Station House Officer of Uklana police station, Kuldeep, said over the phone, "The accused may have claimed so, but he is not associated with any party".

According to the officer, the case was registered on Tuesday based on a complaint by Mukesh Kumar alias Mukki, a resident of Sadalpur.

The complainant told police that he and his associates Shubham, Vivek alias Jatin , Sugriv , Pawan , Sonu , and Monu had on Monday night gone to meet their friend, Deepak alias Bedi in Budakhera.

Around 10.30 pm, while they were in Uklana Mandi, Deepak informed them that Pradeep had allegedly been harassing him and was present at a confectionery shop near a bank in his vehicle.

PTI SUN RHL

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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