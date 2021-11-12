Haryana power utility issues 100 new links to industrial units

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) issued 100 new power connections to industrial unit owners on Thursday.

The move was part of its drive -- At Industry’s Door--which was launched by the additional chief secretary of power department, PK Das, from Chandigarh on Thursday, virtually. The first programme under this drive was held at the Powergrid Auditorium in Gurugram Sector 43, which was presided over by the managing director of DHBVN, PC Meena.

The move has been taken with an aim to reach out to all industrial consumers and have a better relationship with them, so that issues related to new connections, increase in load, among others are resolved at the earliest, said Das.

As part of this campaign, the DHBVN announced that the power utility will appoint relationship managers to help industrial consumers in managing issues related to power supply, increase in load, new connections, and billing issues among others. It also said that a commercial back office would be set up in the city soon, to resolve similar issues.

Das said that Haryana is a power surplus state, and the power utilities will aim to supply quality power to the consumers. He also said that the demand for electricity has increased in Gurugram and Faridabad, and the power department has been working to improve the quality and quantity of power supply in these districts.

Addressing the industry owners in Gurugram, Meena said that the programme will continuously run, in phases, in 12 districts in Haryana, and the first-phase programmes will be held in Gurugram, Faridabad and Rewari as the major industrial areas in the state are located there.

“DHBVN ranks fifth in India, and we will work harder to take it to the top spot. 25% of our consumers are industrial consumers, and they are very good clients. It is our duty to provide top quality service to them,” Meena said, adding that the DHBVN will also set up a commercial back office in Gurugram to resolve issues pertaining to billing, metering, among others.

On this occasion, officials of the DHBVN also listed problems faced by industry owners, and promised to resolve those on priority.

