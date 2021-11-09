Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana reports 14 new Covid-19 cases, 9 from Gurugram

The total active cases in the state were 86 while the overall recoveries were 761,181.
The recovery rate stood at 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.(File photo. Representative image)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 01:25 PM IST
PTI |

Haryana reported no Covid death even as 14 new infections on Monday pushed the state’s total case count to 771,340.

According to the Health Department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,050.

Among fresh cases, nine cases were reported from Gurugram.

The recovery rate stood at 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said. 

