Gurugram: A Haryana Roadways driver along with his five to six associates were booked for allegedly assaulting a truck driver for commenting on the former’s driving skills, Gurugram police said on Friday.

Road rage: Haryana Roadways driver, aides assault truck driver

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the incident took place on Gurugram-Pataudi Road at about 9am on Wednesday, when the truck driver was on his way to Manesar.

As per investigators, the Haryana Roadways driver was also on his way to Manesar, when he suddenly manoeuvred the bus sharply in an attempt to overtake the truck. The truck driver managed to veer off his vehicle in the nick of time to avert a collision.

Investigators said the victim truck driver, Anil Kumar, ignored the suspect’s dangerous driving, but he once again found him waiting at a traffic signal after travelling ahead. They said Kumar drove his truck along the bus and commented on the suspect’s poor driving skills.

A senior police officer said that the roadways driver got infuriated after which both of them entered into an altercation. He said the bus driver blocked the truck’s path. “Later, the suspect rang some of his associates who reached the spot and assaulted Kumar after dragging him out of the truck. He suffered from deep wounds and lost a few teeth in the assault,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A passer-by alerted the police control room about the incident after which a patrolling team reached the spot and rescued the victim, police said.

Investigators said the suspects fled from the spot and Kumar was rushed to the government hospital in Sector 10 for treatment.

On Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the roadways driver and his associates under Section 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 10 police station on Thursday evening, said police.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they are yet to ascertain the identity of the suspect and his associates. “It will be ascertained soon as we have the bus registration number,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON