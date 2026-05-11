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Haryana strengthens disaster preparedness with statewide emergency response framework

Haryana strengthens disaster preparedness with statewide emergency response framework

Published on: May 11, 2026 07:28 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, The Haryana government has initiated a comprehensive statewide disaster preparedness exercise aimed at strengthening emergency response mechanisms across all departments and districts.

Haryana strengthens disaster preparedness with statewide emergency response framework

Financial Commissioner, Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Sumita Misra, has issued detailed directives to senior officers across the state for the effective implementation of the Haryana State Disaster Response Manual under the Incident Response System .

The initiative aimed at minimising loss of life, infrastructure and property is designed to ensure quicker, more coordinated and efficient administrative response during disasters and emergencies.

The IRS, constituted under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, has already been notified at both the state and district levels in Haryana.

The framework provides a structured mechanism for command, coordination and resource management during emergencies, an official statement said here on Monday.

Misra said that the IRS framework clearly defines the roles and responsibilities of every stakeholder, enabling departments to function in a synchronised manner during situations such as floods, heatwaves, industrial accidents and other emergencies.

In another important direction, Misra has also written to all 23 Deputy Commissioners of Haryana, who function as Responsible Officers under the IRS framework at the district level.

The Deputy Commissioners have been asked to ensure that all designated officers understand their assigned responsibilities and that regular training programmes and mock drills are conducted to maintain operational readiness.

Officers have also been instructed to strengthen district-level disaster response capabilities to ensure prompt action and better coordination during emergencies.

Misra said that the state government, in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority, is conducting a state-level mock exercise on a flood disaster scenario on May 14, 2026, across 13 flood-prone districts of Haryana.

These districts are Gurugram, Ambala, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Panipat, Palwal, Sirsa, Sonipat, and Yamunanagar.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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