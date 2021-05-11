Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Haryana temporarily stops interstate buses amid Covid crisis
gurugram news

Haryana temporarily stops interstate buses amid Covid crisis

The Haryana transport department has stopped interstate buses temporarily to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the district, according to the officials on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 11:51 PM IST
HT Image

The Haryana transport department has stopped interstate buses temporarily to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the district, according to the officials on Tuesday.

Buses from Haryana to Jaipur, Agra, and Katra have been stopped temporarily, but buses travelling within Haryana are operational, they said.

Kulbir Singh Dhaka, general manager, Gurugram bus depot, said, “We have stopped interstate buses from Haryana to Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand temporarily due to the rise in the cases. Also, we have been getting fewer passengers as other state governments, too, ask for negative Covid-19 reports for the purpose of travelling. We were facing heavy losses due to this... On an average, we earn a profit of 35 per kilometre, but now, it has come to almost 20 per kilometre. So, it is not feasible to continue the bus services.”

The number of coronavirus cases in Gurugram are still on the rise. As of Tuesday, there were 2,659 fresh cases, and 34,117 active cases in the district. The recovery rate in Gurugram stands at 78.55%, and the fatality rate at 0.38%.

The Haryana transport department has stopped interstate buses temporarily to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the district, according to the officials on Tuesday.

Buses from Haryana to Jaipur, Agra, and Katra have been stopped temporarily, but buses travelling within Haryana are operational, they said.

Kulbir Singh Dhaka, general manager, Gurugram bus depot, said, “We have stopped interstate buses from Haryana to Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand temporarily due to the rise in the cases. Also, we have been getting fewer passengers as other state governments, too, ask for negative Covid-19 reports for the purpose of travelling. We were facing heavy losses due to this... On an average, we earn a profit of 35 per kilometre, but now, it has come to almost 20 per kilometre. So, it is not feasible to continue the bus services.”

The number of coronavirus cases in Gurugram are still on the rise. As of Tuesday, there were 2,659 fresh cases, and 34,117 active cases in the district. The recovery rate in Gurugram stands at 78.55%, and the fatality rate at 0.38%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP