Haryana temporarily stops interstate buses amid Covid crisis

The Haryana transport department has stopped interstate buses temporarily to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the district, according to the officials on Tuesday.

Buses from Haryana to Jaipur, Agra, and Katra have been stopped temporarily, but buses travelling within Haryana are operational, they said.

Kulbir Singh Dhaka, general manager, Gurugram bus depot, said, “We have stopped interstate buses from Haryana to Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand temporarily due to the rise in the cases. Also, we have been getting fewer passengers as other state governments, too, ask for negative Covid-19 reports for the purpose of travelling. We were facing heavy losses due to this... On an average, we earn a profit of ₹35 per kilometre, but now, it has come to almost ₹20 per kilometre. So, it is not feasible to continue the bus services.”

The number of coronavirus cases in Gurugram are still on the rise. As of Tuesday, there were 2,659 fresh cases, and 34,117 active cases in the district. The recovery rate in Gurugram stands at 78.55%, and the fatality rate at 0.38%.

