Haryana to reopen schools for classes 4,5 starting Sept 15

Haryana government on Wednesday allowed the reopening of schools for classes 4 and 5 starting September 15. The government had earlier reopened schools for classes 9 to 12 in July. School administrators will have to stick to strict Covid-19 preventative measures for the safety of students, the government has made it clear.

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said that classes will reopen strictly adhering to the Covid-19 preventative measures and all SOPs will be followed. Physical lessons in schools have begun across several states in a staggered format. Several state governments and governments of Union Territories have resumed physical lessons for students of a few selected classes as Covid-19 cases continue to remain above 25,000 for the past one week. The government however has still kept the option for online classes open to all.

Earlier in the day, NTAGI chief Dr NK Arora said that schools should reopen but administrations should ensure that staff and other members of the school are fully vaccinated in order to provide a ring of protection.

“Besides parents and other members of the family, it has to be ensured that all the support staff whether it be school bus drivers, teachers or other staff in the schools are vaccinated against coronavirus to create a protective ring around children,” Dr Arora said and also recommended that resumption of classes should happen in a phased manner.

