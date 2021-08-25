Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Haryana to reopen schools for classes 4,5 starting Sept 15
gurugram news

Haryana to reopen schools for classes 4,5 starting Sept 15

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said that classes will reopen strictly adhering to the Covid-19 preventative measures and all SOPs will be followed.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 09:59 PM IST
Physical lessons in schools have begun across several states in a staggered format.(HT File)

Haryana government on Wednesday allowed the reopening of schools for classes 4 and 5 starting September 15. The government had earlier reopened schools for classes 9 to 12 in July. School administrators will have to stick to strict Covid-19 preventative measures for the safety of students, the government has made it clear.

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said that classes will reopen strictly adhering to the Covid-19 preventative measures and all SOPs will be followed. Physical lessons in schools have begun across several states in a staggered format. Several state governments and governments of Union Territories have resumed physical lessons for students of a few selected classes as Covid-19 cases continue to remain above 25,000 for the past one week. The government however has still kept the option for online classes open to all.

Earlier in the day, NTAGI chief Dr NK Arora said that schools should reopen but administrations should ensure that staff and other members of the school are fully vaccinated in order to provide a ring of protection.

“Besides parents and other members of the family, it has to be ensured that all the support staff whether it be school bus drivers, teachers or other staff in the schools are vaccinated against coronavirus to create a protective ring around children,” Dr Arora said and also recommended that resumption of classes should happen in a phased manner.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

After spree of cold-blooded killings, suspect surrenders

Three illegal under-construction colonies demolished on Gurugram outskirts

MCG allows diesel, CNG autos to ply in electric zone

Gurugram murder spree: Hard to believe suspect killed four, say neighbours
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP