Chandigarh, Many youths from Haryana who went to Israel to work in construction firms claimed that life is comfortable there with little visible anxiety over regional tensions following the recent Israel–Iran war.

Haryana youths in Israel say life comfortable amid regional tensions, cite high savings

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"The salary is commensurate with your skill and experience. I save nearly ₹3 lakh every month," said Praveen Vats , a diploma holder in mechanical engineering from a Haryana polytechnic who is currently working in Israel.

Over the past two years, more than 390 youths have gone to Israel in two phases through overseas placement initiatives and are employed there, drawing handsome salaries. Many are engaged in construction-related work.

Vats, who moved to Israel on April 7, 2024, told PTI over the phone, "I work as a foreman in a leading construction company in Tel Aviv."

Vats, who hails from a village in Jind district, returned home on February 12 for a vacation and went back to Israel on April 26. Asked about the conflict, he said, "We don't even think about this. We go about our daily routine, and we have never faced any problem because of this ongoing conflict. Israel's safety and security system is quite good."

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{{^usCountry}} Vats said he went to Israel after applying through the government's Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vats said he went to Israel after applying through the government's Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam . {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "There are so many from Haryana who have come to Israel for work and are happily settled here, and no one wants to return. I would advise our youth to follow authorised channels and never use those treacherous donkey routes by falling into the trap of unscrupulous agents," said Vats, who comes from a middle-class family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There are so many from Haryana who have come to Israel for work and are happily settled here, and no one wants to return. I would advise our youth to follow authorised channels and never use those treacherous donkey routes by falling into the trap of unscrupulous agents," said Vats, who comes from a middle-class family. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nishan Thakur , a bachelor from a village in Jind, said he moved to Israel on July 4, 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nishan Thakur , a bachelor from a village in Jind, said he moved to Israel on July 4, 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I come from a farming family. I moved to Israel through the HKRN, and now I work in a construction company," said Thakur, who completed a technical course at an Industrial Training Institute in Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I come from a farming family. I moved to Israel through the HKRN, and now I work in a construction company," said Thakur, who completed a technical course at an Industrial Training Institute in Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

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Thakur said he wanted to improve his family's financial condition.

"So, I thought if I took this chance and since the offer to work in Israel seemed good, I decided to take the step. I am happy with my decision, and now I can earn well, save, and send money back to support my family," he said.

He said, "There is no fear, and life is going on normally. People don't think about this conflict; they go about doing their job. We feel safe, and there is nothing to worry about."

In February this year, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini told the State Assembly that the Foreign Cooperation Department was created to assist youth seeking education and employment abroad, offering reliable guidance and preventing exploitation by unauthorised agents.

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He said under the Panchjanya-2026 programme, 210 youth received offer letters to work in Dubai, while 390 youths have already been sent to Israel in two phases.

The CM also said the state government has taken several effective steps to enhance skills and generate employment opportunities for youths within the state.

The CM appealed to the youths not to fall prey to agents who send people abroad through illegal means and said the government is taking strict action against agents who send youth abroad through the 'donkey route'.

So far, 390 youths have been sent to Israel in two phases, the CM had said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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