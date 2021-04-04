HDMA puts ceiling on gatherings amid surge in Covid cases: Officials

With more than 1,100 Covid-19 cases detected during the weekend in Gurugram, and a rapid surge in other districts, the Haryana Disaster Management Authority (HDMA) has put a ceiling on gatherings. Only 200 people will be allowed in indoor spaces and over 500 outdoors, and organisers of the gatherings will have to take permission from the district administration in advance for the same, said the officials.

According to the order issued by the state administration on Sunday, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 people at functions in indoor spaces. Only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals.

“Organisers of social, academic, sports, cultural, religious, political, functions and other congregation, and other gatherings will have to take permission from the district magistrates. The magistrates will give permission after seeking necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the department concerned and the police. If violated, action will be taken under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860,” as per the order.

The district, for the second consecutive day on Sunday, showed a high surge in Covid-19 infections with at least 555 cases, after reporting over 606 cases on Saturday. The total number of active cases in the city is about to hit 3,000, with 367 deaths recorded so far.

On Sunday, the daily positivity rate was at 9%, and the weekly positivity rate was at 7.4%, according to the district health bulletin data. At least 6,006 tests were administered, including 872 rapid antigen tests, to curb the spike in the city. The health department has increased the overall testing, Testing will be further increased in the urban areas of the city, according to the health officials.

“The majority of cases are reported in urban areas of the city. Therefore, testing has been increased in the micro-containment zones to control the transmission. The cases have to be controlled in these areas to prevent clustering and large outbreak areas,” said Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer.

The active case count has hit 2,972, while the total tally has reached 64,953. Out of the total active cases, 197 are admitted in hospitals, at least five in district Covid-19 care centres, and 2,770 are in home isolation. At the state level, too, over 1,900 cases are detected every day, which takes the active case count to almost 12,000.