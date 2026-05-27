The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has directed the state government to pay ₹10 lakh compensation to a 16-year-old boy from Bihar who was allegedly forced to work at a dairy farm in Haryana and abandoned after his left arm was severed in a motorised fodder-chopping machine in July last year.

HHRC orders ₹10 lakh aid for Bihar boy who lost arm at Haryana farm

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In its order issued this month, the commission observed that the victim suffered “not only physical injury but mental agony as well” due to the permanent loss of his upper left limb. The bench comprising HHRC chairperson Justice (retired) Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia directed the home department to ensure compensation and provision of an artificial upper limb for the child.

“Even though the above said disability cannot be compensated at any cost, thus, in a given situation, making provision of an artificial limb to the victim-child may serve the cause. Making provision of an artificial limb to a victim-child would incur an expenditure of at least ₹10 lakh or more. Thus, he must be provided an artificial upper limb, which is his basic necessity,” the commission observed.

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{{^usCountry}} The commission further termed it a “clear case of human rights violation”, observing that the boy was allegedly forced to work in captivity for nearly two months and that compensation would help him pursue “his life and career in a better and respectable manner”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commission further termed it a “clear case of human rights violation”, observing that the boy was allegedly forced to work in captivity for nearly two months and that compensation would help him pursue “his life and career in a better and respectable manner”. {{/usCountry}}

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The boy, who hails from Kishanganj in Bihar, was rescued on July 29, 2025, by two government school teachers, Arvind Kumar and Rakesh Kumar, while he was walking semi-clad with a bleeding severed arm atop Panchgaon Hill on the Nuh-Tauru road. The teachers took him to Sadar police station, from where assistant sub-inspector Kamal Singh rushed him to hospital and traced his family in Kishanganj.

HT first reported the incident, following which the Bihar government intervened and wrote to officials in Nuh and Jind seeking medical and legal assistance for the victim. An FIR was subsequently registered at GRP Bahadurgarh police station on August 10, 2025.

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After nearly five months of investigation, police arrested the 26-year-old dairy farm owner from Palwal on December 30, 2025, from Motipur Madaiyya in Greater Noida. According to police, the accused confessed to throwing the severed limb into the Yamuna and abandoning the minor across the Haryana border after administering him a tetanus injection meant for cattle to evade suspicion.