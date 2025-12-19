HMRTC to get a revised DPR prepared for Dwarka to Palam Vihar metro project

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) is likely to revise the detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed metro extension from Palam Vihar to Dwarka Sector 21, said HMRTC officials on Thursday. The announcement further said that Gurugram Metro will not be merged with the existing Rapid Metro at Cyber City. (HT)

As per a government official, who is aware of the matter, the consultant, Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) will be asked to prepare a revised DPR with regards to project cost, financial analysis, economic analysis, among other modifications.

As per HMRTC’s announcement, the consultant has been asked to provide a revised DPR in view of the changed ground conditions. The earlierDPR of July 2022assumed that the operation of Gurugram Metro to Dwarka Sector 21 will start from Sector 56 Metro station and they will use Rapid Metro rolling stock, which is 2.8 metres wide. This assumption in the DPR is now invalid as it has now been decided that the Millennium City centre to Cyber City corridor metro will use the proposed rolling stock.

The announcement further said that Gurugram Metro will not be merged with the existing Rapid Metro at Cyber City. The passengers will interchange with Rapid Metro through the Cyber City station. The trains on the new corridor shall originate and terminate at Cyber City instead of Sector 56.

According to officials, in view of a parallel metro line being proposed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) from Yashobhoomi metro station to Iffco Chowk, the HMRTC will likely recommend a fresh peak hour peak direction traffic (PHPDT)/ridership analysis considering both alignments together or individually, so that a call can be taken on finalising either of the routes or approving both.

As per the earlier DPR prepared by RITES, HMRTC has proposed an alternative elevated metro corridor between Palam Vihar and Rezangla Chowk. The proposed line will be 8.4 km long and fully elevated, with interchange stations at Sector 21 in Dwarka and at Rezangla Chowk in Palam Vihar, where it will connect with the proposed Huda City Centre–Cyber City metro line. Other proposed stations include Choma village, Sector 110A, Sector 111, Sector 28 in Dwarka and IECC.

A study conducted by RITES in July 2022 had also estimated ridership for the elevated corridor, pegging daily passengers at over 200,000 in 2031, nearly 300,000 in 2041 and over 400,000 in 2051.

In a related development, the HMRTC has also submitted that the ridership on its Rapid Metro line in the year 2025-2026has increased by over 15 percent compared to previous year in the period from April 1 to November 30.