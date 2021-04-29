Hospitals with fewer than 15 beds barred from treating Covid-19 cases

Hospitals having fewer than 15 beds will not be allowed to treat Covid-19 patients in Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Karnal, Hisar and Sonepat districts to ensure continuous oxygen supply, according to an order issued by the additional chief secretary (health) on Thursday. District administrations were directed to ensure that this does not lead to a reduction in the number of beds, with officials asked to increase the number of beds in larger hospitals.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer for Gurugram, said that hospitals that are not registered on the state Covid-19 website would also not be allowed to treat Covid-19 patients. “It has been decided that smaller hospital with bed capacity less than 15 beds won’t be allowed to admit Covid-19 patients as they are facing a lot of issues with regard to oxygen supply. This measure will ensure that hospitals which don’t have adequate facilities won’t be allowed to treat Covid-19 patients,” said Yadav.

According to the order, hospitals in other districts having a minimum bed capacity of 10 were allowed to treat Covid-19 patients. Officials familiar with the development said that the directions would ensure rationalisation of hospital beds and optimum use of oxygen for critical Covid-19 patients, as smaller hospitals don’t have the capacity to store oxygen for longer durations, with some needing a refill every three hours.

To meet the challenge of oxygen supply in Gurugram, the district administration also launched an oxygen helpline, 0124-2971110, for hospitals to reach out to the district administration for help in case of an emergency.

According to the order, the district administration has to ensure that number of hospital beds is not reduced by this order. A committee under the deputy commissioner was also constituted to ensure these directions are followed, as per the order, said officials.

The government order also said that every district will have a vehicle loaded with three to four oxygen cylinders, which shall be kept on standby to meet any emergency. Additional hospitals beds can also be created only if the district has adequate health Infrastructure, manpower, facilities and oxygen supply, the order stated.

In a related development, the district administration also decided to implement a token system for hospitals that are sending their staff to refill oxygen cylinders at the three facilities in the district. “The modalities for distribution of gas through a token system is being worked out and it will be introduced in a day or two,” Hitesh Yadav, assistant commissioner of police, Manesar, who is also a member of the MCG team constituted for the supply of oxygen in the district.

According to Yadav, around 30 to 40 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen, depending upon the supply, is distributed daily. “Real-time information is shared by the nodal groups and we escort trucks from Bhiwadi and Panipat from KMP Expressway. These trucks are sent to filling stations and hospitals as per the schedule developed by nodal officers of these two plants,” said Yadav.

To ensure that the vehicles transporting oxygen do not face hindrances in the passage, dedicated corridors were created and police personnel posted at key points, including the Kherki Daula toll plaza, said Yadav.

Police personnel were also deployed at the two filling stations in Manesar and the one in Gurugram to ensure cylinders are filled in an orderly manner. “Documents and papers of those coming to the filling stations are checked and oxygen is given only after that. All efforts are being made to ensure oxygen is distributed properly,” he said.

