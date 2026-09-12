Hry human rights panel orders audit of Ggm drainage network

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) on Friday directed civic bodies to conduct a comprehensive technical audit of Gurugram’s storm-water drainage infrastructure and prepare an integrated, city-wide revamp plan, officials said.

The commission has also asked authorities to examine whether the drainage system has been designed to cope with the rainfall intensity currently being experienced and projected urbanisation. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Dr Puneet Arora, assistant registrar (HHRC), said the commission took suo motu cognisance of HT reports from August on severe waterlogging, traffic paralysis, disruption of essential services, and the difficulties faced by residents, commuters and school-going children. The bench, headed by chairperson justice Lalit Batra, observed that the problem appeared to go beyond a temporary disruption caused by heavy rainfall and reflected a recurring pattern of flooding and inadequate civic infrastructure.

Gurugram received around 75mm of rainfall on August 24, according to the district administration, following which widespread waterlogging was reported at Subhash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Narsinghpur, Iffco Chowk, Sohna Road, Sheetla Mata Road, NH-48/Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and parts of Old Gurugram. The commission also took note of reports of school buses being stranded for hours, difficulties faced by parents in reaching their children, and disruption to ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

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{{^usCountry}} The commission said the reported cave-in of a service road near Iffco Chowk and damage or leakage involving an underground sewerage pipeline warranted an integrated assessment of storm-water drains, sewage networks, water-supply pipelines, underground utilities and roads. It also noted that damage to a major water-supply pipeline had disrupted supply in several sectors, pointing to the need for an integrated approach to Gurugram’s water management and civic infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commission said the reported cave-in of a service road near Iffco Chowk and damage or leakage involving an underground sewerage pipeline warranted an integrated assessment of storm-water drains, sewage networks, water-supply pipelines, underground utilities and roads. It also noted that damage to a major water-supply pipeline had disrupted supply in several sectors, pointing to the need for an integrated approach to Gurugram’s water management and civic infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

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Further, the commission has directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), in coordination with the district administration, MCG, HSVP, PWD (B&R), PHED, Irrigation and Water Resources Department, DHBVN and town planning authorities, to conduct the city-wide technical audit. The exercise will assess the existing drainage network and its carrying capacity, natural drains, traditional watercourses, ponds, low-lying areas and chronic waterlogging points, including the 99 locations reportedly identified by the authorities.

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It has also ordered preparation of a time-bound integrated Gurugram urban drainage and civic infrastructure revamping plan, based on hydrological, hydraulic, environmental and engineering assessments. The plan is to include short-, medium- and long-term measures rather than being limited to desilting or temporary pumping. A GIS-based map of natural and engineered drainage channels will also have to be prepared, with obstructions, encroachments or alterations identified and action proposed in accordance with the law.

The commission has also asked authorities to examine whether the drainage system has been designed to cope with the rainfall intensity currently being experienced and projected urbanisation. Proposed underground reservoirs, high-capacity rainwater injection wells and recharge structures should form part of the larger infrastructure plan only after site-specific technical, hydrogeological and environmental assessments, it said.

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Dr Arora said the commission has sought a conjoint compliance report from the GMDA, district administration and all concerned civic, engineering, utility, education and police authorities.

He said the report will have to be submitted to the commission a week before the next hearing on December 15, 2026.

The commission has also sought a report on implementation of the SOP for school transport during heavy rainfall, including real-time tracking of school buses, communication between schools and parents, safe holding points and arrangements for evacuation of children in case buses remain stranded. It has directed identification of emergency corridors for ambulances, fire services and police during extreme rainfall.