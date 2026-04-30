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Hry pollution board officials review hotspots in Gurugram

HSPCB's Yogesh Kumar inspected pollution sites in Gurugram, urging strict compliance with environmental norms and better waste management practices.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 11:26 pm IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) Member Secretary Yogesh Kumar on Thursday conducted an extensive inspection of key pollution-prone sites in Gurugram, including the Leg-3 drain (Badshahpur drain), a common biomedical waste treatment facility, and the Municipal Corporation Gurugram’s (MCG) construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant.

During the visit, Kumar reviewed measures being taken to identify pollution sources and prevent the discharge of contaminated water into drains.

During the visit, Kumar reviewed measures being taken to identify pollution sources and prevent the discharge of contaminated water into drains. He assessed the effectiveness of ongoing interventions aimed at curbing pollution and directed officials to ensure strict compliance with environmental norms.

Senior officials from multiple agencies accompanied the inspection, including GMDA executive engineer and nodal officer Vikram, HSPCB chief environmental engineers Bhupender Reniwal and Balraj Ahlawat, superintending engineer Sanjeev Budhiraja, and regional officer Siddharth Bhargava.

Issuing clear directions, Kumar asked officials to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) on all pollution sources that have not yet been tapped. He emphasised that sources linked to residential colonies under the MCG jurisdiction should be prioritised. He also directed authorities to expedite sewer diversion and treatment processes to prevent untreated sewage from entering the drain.

The inspection highlights HSPCB’s continued focus on strengthening monitoring mechanisms and enforcing accountability to tackle pollution in Gurugram.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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