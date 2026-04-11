The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) will revamp and resurface roads across Sectors 1 to 8 in IMT Manesar, officials said on Friday.

HSIIDC to resurface roads in sectors 1- 8 of IMT Manesar

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The project covers resurfacing roads, repairing footpaths and developing green central verges at an estimated cost of around ₹33 crore, officials said, adding that a December 2026 deadline has been set for completion.

Officials said nearly 37-km of roads will be revamped in phases. Contracts worth around ₹6.91 crore have been awarded and tenders have been floated for about 10 km of roads.Work on the remaining stretches is at different stages of planning, they added.

“The first phase will begin within a month. Since it involves a comprehensive overhaul of roads, the work will be done in phases,” said Yashaswi Verma, executive engineer, HSIIDC.

The revamp was planned after the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) requested HSIIDC to conduct a detailed survey of roads, MCM officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} HSIIDC officials said of the 18-km stretch of central verges, at least 3.5-km requires significant greening work, particularly in Sector 8. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HSIIDC officials said of the 18-km stretch of central verges, at least 3.5-km requires significant greening work, particularly in Sector 8. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rakesh Verma, a resident of IMT Manesar, said the condition of roads, especially in Sectors 1 and 8, is poor. “The roads are riddled with potholes. Several stretches are broken. Footpaths are either damaged or encroached upon, making it unsafe for pedestrians,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rakesh Verma, a resident of IMT Manesar, said the condition of roads, especially in Sectors 1 and 8, is poor. “The roads are riddled with potholes. Several stretches are broken. Footpaths are either damaged or encroached upon, making it unsafe for pedestrians,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} MCM officials said the meeting was conducted in February and March under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) guidelines, with the MCM acting as the nodal agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MCM officials said the meeting was conducted in February and March under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) guidelines, with the MCM acting as the nodal agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Puneet (single name), joint commissioner, MCM, said the work will also help curb dust pollution, as damaged roads are a major contributor to dust in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Puneet (single name), joint commissioner, MCM, said the work will also help curb dust pollution, as damaged roads are a major contributor to dust in the area. {{/usCountry}}

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