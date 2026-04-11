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HSIIDC to resurface roads in sectors 1- 8 of IMT Manesar

HSIIDC will revamp roads in IMT Manesar at a cost of ₹33 crore, covering 37 km by December 2026 to improve safety and reduce dust pollution.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 03:38 am IST
By Mihika Shah
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The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) will revamp and resurface roads across Sectors 1 to 8 in IMT Manesar, officials said on Friday.

HSIIDC to resurface roads in sectors 1- 8 of IMT Manesar

The project covers resurfacing roads, repairing footpaths and developing green central verges at an estimated cost of around 33 crore, officials said, adding that a December 2026 deadline has been set for completion.

Officials said nearly 37-km of roads will be revamped in phases. Contracts worth around 6.91 crore have been awarded and tenders have been floated for about 10 km of roads.Work on the remaining stretches is at different stages of planning, they added.

“The first phase will begin within a month. Since it involves a comprehensive overhaul of roads, the work will be done in phases,” said Yashaswi Verma, executive engineer, HSIIDC.

The revamp was planned after the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) requested HSIIDC to conduct a detailed survey of roads, MCM officials said.

 
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