The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has held a workshop with 25 residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) from sectors 102 to 114 along the Dwarka Expressway and Manesar to address concerns over improper wastewater disposal and improve functioning of sewage treatment plants (STPs), officials said.

HSPCB sensitise RWAs on STP upkeep, flags sewage norm violations

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Akansha Tanwar, regional officer of HSPCB (Gurugram North), said the meeting focused on key environmental management issues, including regular STP maintenance, reducing reliance on tankers and ensuring proper functioning of “Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR) systems”, used to treat wastewater using aeration tanks with biofilm bacteria. “Use of illegal tankers is strictly prohibited, and necessary enforcement measures, including inspections, are being carried out by the board officials,” she said.

RWAs were sensitised about routine maintenance practices such as blower servicing every six months. Tanwar said concerns were raised about under-capacity STPs in some societies. “RWAs were advised to assess their treatment capacity and upgrade their STPs with proper calculation of inflow and hydraulic load”, she added.

Officials reiterated that zero sewage discharge is mandatory for housing societies generating over 20,000 litres per day (20 KLD). Local municipal authorities and law enforcement agencies have been directed to inspect tankers and STPs to ensure compliance with pollution norms.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, in February, the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) conducted a survey of STPs across 74 societies, though results are still awaited. “RWAs were guided about sludge management, DAP/urea dosing and its utilisation as manure under expert guidance,” a senior board official said, asking not to be named. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, in February, the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) conducted a survey of STPs across 74 societies, though results are still awaited. “RWAs were guided about sludge management, DAP/urea dosing and its utilisation as manure under expert guidance,” a senior board official said, asking not to be named. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Separately, the board conducted a sanitation drive against single-use plastic in Badshahpur village under the Clean City Action Plan. “Villagers and board members swept dust-gathering points on key roads of Sector 66, and jute bags were distributed to adopt eco-friendly habits,” Tanwar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separately, the board conducted a sanitation drive against single-use plastic in Badshahpur village under the Clean City Action Plan. “Villagers and board members swept dust-gathering points on key roads of Sector 66, and jute bags were distributed to adopt eco-friendly habits,” Tanwar said. {{/usCountry}}

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