HSVP clears encroachments from road connecting Rampura Chowk, Pataudi Road on NH-48

An enforcement team of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Tuesday cleared encroachments from Sector 81/82A Road, on the stretch connecting Rampura Chowk on National Highway-48 with Pataudi Road.

Officials said that 150 metres of the road was cleared and 20 illegal structures removed, while a few structures were not removed due to ongoing court cases. The road is currently under construction and once completed, will provide better connectivity to residents.

In the drive, which started around 1pm, a car service station, car painting station, building material store, three vegetable vends, a flower shop, three welding shops and two furniture shops were demolished with the help of an earthmoving machine.

Sandeep Lot, junior engineer, estate office 1, said, “The demolition drive was carried out in heavy police presence and the violators were warned not to indulge in encroachment again or the department will get FIR registered against them. We had already issued notices to the shop owners and 15 days earlier, they were asked to remove the goods and items from these shops, but they did not do so voluntarily. So, action was taken.”

According to HSVP officials, a sizeable area still needs to be cleared as many owners had obtained stay orders from courts against demolition. The team had also planned to carry out a drive on Sector 89/90 Road, but it had to be postponed as some owners had obtained stay orders from courts.