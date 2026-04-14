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HSVP issues notices to 400 homes in Gurugram over commercial misuse

Survey finds PGs, play schools and businesses in housing sectors; violators get 15 days or risk cancellation and property resumption.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 06:55 am IST
By Sampurna Panigrahi
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The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Friday issued show-cause notices to over 400 homeowners across multiple sectors in Gurugram for allegedly running commercial establishments from residential properties, officials said on Monday.

Parallel survey in licensed colonies flags more cases; limited professional use allowed under strict size norms and fee conditions. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The action follows a detailed survey conducted in old Gurugram sectors, including 4, 5, 7, 7 Extension, 9, 9A, 10, 10A, 12A, 14, 15 (Parts 1 and 2), 17, 21, 22 and 23, where widespread violations of zoning norms were detected.

Officials said around 40% of the identified houses were being used as paying guest (PG) accommodations, while nearly 10% were operating play schools. Several others were found running beauty parlours, gyms, tuition centres, clinics and property dealing offices, leading to congestion and inconvenience for residents.

“A survey was conducted across Gurugram, and the report was submitted to the HSVP office in March this year. We identified over 400 such houses where commercial activities were taking place. A notice has been sent to them, and if they fail to comply, further action will be taken according to designated protocols,” said sub-divisional engineer Ajmer Singh at HSVP.

 
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