The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Friday issued show-cause notices to over 400 homeowners across multiple sectors in Gurugram for allegedly running commercial establishments from residential properties, officials said on Monday.

Parallel survey in licensed colonies flags more cases; limited professional use allowed under strict size norms and fee conditions. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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The action follows a detailed survey conducted in old Gurugram sectors, including 4, 5, 7, 7 Extension, 9, 9A, 10, 10A, 12A, 14, 15 (Parts 1 and 2), 17, 21, 22 and 23, where widespread violations of zoning norms were detected.

Officials said around 40% of the identified houses were being used as paying guest (PG) accommodations, while nearly 10% were operating play schools. Several others were found running beauty parlours, gyms, tuition centres, clinics and property dealing offices, leading to congestion and inconvenience for residents.

“A survey was conducted across Gurugram, and the report was submitted to the HSVP office in March this year. We identified over 400 such houses where commercial activities were taking place. A notice has been sent to them, and if they fail to comply, further action will be taken according to designated protocols,” said sub-divisional engineer Ajmer Singh at HSVP.

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{{^usCountry}} The defaulters have been given a time period of 15 days to respond to the notice, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The defaulters have been given a time period of 15 days to respond to the notice, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} HSVP warned that failure to cease such activities could lead to cancellation of allotment and occupation certificates under the HSVP Act, 1977, and eventual resumption of properties. The crackdown follows rising complaints from residents over traffic congestion, parking issues and strain on civic infrastructure due to unauthorised commercial operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HSVP warned that failure to cease such activities could lead to cancellation of allotment and occupation certificates under the HSVP Act, 1977, and eventual resumption of properties. The crackdown follows rising complaints from residents over traffic congestion, parking issues and strain on civic infrastructure due to unauthorised commercial operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the town and country planning department has launched a parallel survey in licensed colonies such as Sushant Lok, Palam Vihar and Malibu Town, where around 80 property owners have already been issued notices, with sealing action likely against violators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the town and country planning department has launched a parallel survey in licensed colonies such as Sushant Lok, Palam Vihar and Malibu Town, where around 80 property owners have already been issued notices, with sealing action likely against violators. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per norms, limited professionals such as doctors, lawyers or chartered accountants are permitted to operate from residential premises, provided they use no more than 25% of the plot size or 50 square metres, and deposit a fee of ₹50,000 for five years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per norms, limited professionals such as doctors, lawyers or chartered accountants are permitted to operate from residential premises, provided they use no more than 25% of the plot size or 50 square metres, and deposit a fee of ₹50,000 for five years. {{/usCountry}}

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