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HSVP plans 27 crore college in Pataudi, DPR ready

College currently runs from a community centre on Pataudi-Tauru road; project awaits technical approval, with completion timeline set at 1.5 years.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 04:56 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has initiated the process to construct a government college building in Sector 1 of Pataudi, with a Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared at an estimated cost of 27 crore, officials said.

HSVP plans 27 crore college in Pataudi, DPR ready

At present, the government college in Pataudi operates from a community centre on the Pataudi-Tauru road and does not have a dedicated campus, causing inconvenience to students and staff.

A senior HSVP official said a consultant was assigned last year to prepare the DPR, which has now been submitted to the authority. “Following a technical scrutiny of this DPR, further steps will be taken to initiate the construction of the college. Once the tender is allotted, the college is expected to be completed within a period of one and a half years,” the official said.

Residents said the demand for a separate college building had been pending for years. A local resident said the issue was raised with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini two years ago, after which directions were issued to HSVP to proceed with construction.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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