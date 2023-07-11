HSVP to demolish 1,088 EWS homes in Sector 47, monetise prime land

Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has decided to demolish 1,088 homes meant for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in Sector 47 and monetise the prime land on which these were constructed, which is adjacent to the district centre and a Metro station is also proposed to come up there, said officials in the know of the matter.

The EWS category homes were constructed in 2010 but they have not been allotted to anyone, because of multiple issues pertaining to eligibility of beneficiaries. They have remained vacant for the past decade, said officials. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A high-rise complex will be constructed in Sector 9 to accommodate these EWS homes there, officials said.

The EWS category homes were constructed in 2010 but they have not been allotted to anyone, because of multiple issues pertaining to eligibility of beneficiaries. They have remained vacant for the past decade, said officials.

HSVP officials said around five acres of land has been identified and earmarked in Sector 9 for the construction of a multi-storey group housing complex and allottees of EWS housing will be accommodated there.

Vikas Dhanda, estate officer one, Gurugram HSVP, said the land in Sector 47 is prime land and it could be used for building residential projects. “This land, about 18 to 20 acres, is very valuable and is adjacent to the district centre. A large IKEA mixed use commercial project is coming up there. The land will be auctioned for group housing and EWS allottees will be accommodated in the Sector 9 project,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Balpreet Singh, HSVP administrator, Gurugram, said the proposal to monetise the land in Sector 47 is under active consideration. “We will provide alternative accommodation to EWS allottees in Sector 9,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a related development, senior town planner, Gurugram, has written to the Citizen Resource Information Department of the state government to verify the documents of \EWS allottees so that they can allot homes to the rightful beneficiaries. The department said 18,000 families have applied for 6,200 flats in the EWS category.

An official from the department of town and country planning (DTCP) said they have written to the department concerned to identify the actual beneficiaries at the earliest, so that their houses can be allotted. The direction comes after a delegation of EWS allottees called upon officials of the department and sought early allocation of flats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON