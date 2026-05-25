HT Interview: New Gurugram police chief outlines plan for smart policing revamp

Newly appointed Gurugram police commissioner Sibash Kabiraj, in an interaction with Leena Dhankhar, outlined his immediate priorities for the city, including strengthening law and order, enhancing cybercrime investigations, improving women’s safety, and building a more technology-driven policing system in the millennium city.

Kabiraj said long-term plans include data-driven enforcement, smart monitoring systems and professional capacity building for police. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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What will be your immediate priorities as the new commissioner for Gurugram?

My immediate priorities will be strengthening law and order, improving cybercrime response, enhancing women’s safety, improving traffic management, and ensuring responsive, technology-driven and citizen-friendly policing. Focus will also remain on preventive policing and strengthening police station functioning.

What steps are being planned to improve police visibility, emergency response systems, and public trust?

Police visibility will be increased through intensified patrolling, PCR deployment, motorcycle teams, and strategic nakabandis. Haryana-112 response systems will be further strengthened through better monitoring and technology integration. Community policing and regular interaction with RWAs and citizens will also be enhanced to build greater public trust.

How does the department plan to strengthen cybercrime investigations and preventive mechanisms?

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{{^usCountry}} Cyber Police Stations and Cyber Crime Units are being strengthened with trained manpower, technical tools, and digital forensic support. Coordination with banks and cyber agencies is being enhanced for quick action in fraud cases. Simultaneously, awareness campaigns and cyber training programmes are being intensified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cyber Police Stations and Cyber Crime Units are being strengthened with trained manpower, technical tools, and digital forensic support. Coordination with banks and cyber agencies is being enhanced for quick action in fraud cases. Simultaneously, awareness campaigns and cyber training programmes are being intensified. {{/usCountry}}

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Will Gurugram police intensify tenant, worker, and PG verification drives?

Yes. Verification drives in urban villages, PG clusters, industrial areas, and vulnerable locations will be intensified to strengthen preventive policing and security monitoring. Digital verification systems are also being strengthened for easier compliance and transparency.

What additional measures are being planned to strengthen women’s safety?

Women’s safety remains a top priority. Night patrolling, Durga Shakti deployment, CCTV monitoring, and PCR presence in vulnerable areas are being strengthened. Strict action against harassment and repeat offenders will continue along with improvement in emergency response and Women Help Desk functioning.

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How will the department address traffic congestion and monsoon-related disruptions?

Traffic management requires close coordination with civic agencies. Scientific traffic analysis, better enforcement, diversion planning, and promotion of carpooling will be focused upon. Advance planning for monsoon-related disruptions and waterlogging will also be undertaken jointly with concerned agencies.

What is your long-term vision for modernising policing in Gurugram?

The focus will be on smart and technology-driven policing through CCTV integration, AI-supported surveillance, data-driven enforcement, predictive policing, and digital monitoring systems. Emphasis will also remain on scientific investigation and professional capacity building.

What strategy will the police adopt to tackle narcotics and organised crime?

Strong action will continue against drug suppliers, organised gangs, and interstate criminal networks through intelligence-based operations, technical surveillance, and inter-agency coordination. Simultaneously, awareness programmes against drug abuse will also be strengthened.

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How do you plan to strengthen coordination between police, RWAs, civic agencies, and citizens?

Regular coordination meetings and communication channels with RWAs, market associations, industries, and citizens will be strengthened. Greater community participation will help improve local intelligence, traffic discipline, and preventive policing.

What message would you like to convey to the residents of Gurugram?

Gurugram is a fast-growing and diverse city, and maintaining safety and order is a shared responsibility between the police and citizens. Our priority is to ensure that every resident — whether families, senior citizens, women, students, professionals, or business owners — feels safe and confident in approaching the police whenever needed.

We want residents to see Gurugram police not just as an enforcement agency, but as a support system that is accessible, responsive, and accountable. Public cooperation plays a very important role in preventing crime, improving traffic discipline, and strengthening security in neighbourhoods.

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Strict action against criminals, organised gangs, cyber fraudsters, and anti-social elements will continue without compromise. At the same time, we are working towards more citizen-friendly policing through faster response systems, increased field presence, better communication, and stronger engagement with RWAs, market associations, and local communities.

I would also urge citizens to remain alert, report suspicious activities promptly, follow traffic rules, and actively participate in community policing initiatives. Together, we can build a safer, more secure, and better Gurugram for everyone.