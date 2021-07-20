Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Illegal colonies in Bhondsi demolished by DTCP

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Officials faced resistance from locals at an illegal colony in Bhondsi.

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday demolished two illegal colonies in Bhondsi amid stiff resistance by locals at one of the sites.

In the first instance — where a colony was being illegally developed right next to a toll plaza being constructed by NHAI on Sohna road — DTCP officials said that despite repeated notices to the landowners, work at the illegal colony was not stopped following which action was taken.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that the land was subdivided on an area of six acres, boundary walls, shops and huts for labourers erected. “The enforcement wing had given three notices to the violators in the past month and warned them to stop work but they did not refrain. Even on Tuesday, construction work was going on. The demolition was opposed by a large number of people but the drive was carried out with the help of the police,” he said.

DTCP officials said that all boundary walls, shops, and huts were demolished by earthmoving machines deployed for the purpose. “We have also appealed to the people not to buy plots in such colonies as these are completely illegal,” he said.

In the second instance, a demolition drive was carried out in Mahenderwara village, wherein the developers had laid a road network and plinths for a house, said officials. “The violators had carved out the colony in an old farmhouse and were advertising aggressively on various social networks. The colony was planned on four acres of agricultural land without any permission,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner (enforcement).

