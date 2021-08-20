Illegal constructions in Sector 72A razed amid resistance

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Friday carried out a demolition drive in Sector 72A, in which 10 under-construction structures, boundary walls and plinths were demolished amid resistance from plot owners.

DTCP officials said that owners opposed the demolition drive on the grounds that proper registries had been carried out and developers had told them that the colony was legal, but this was found to be untrue. The drive started around 11.30am and continued till 4.30 pm, said officials.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that the colony was being developed over 15 acres in violation of rules, without necessary permissions from the competent authority.

“We carried out demolition drive in this colony earlier as well and issued notices to plot owners. We have repeatedly issued them warnings that this was an illegal colony and no construction would be allowed. During surveys in the past month, it was found that construction was going on, following which a decision to demolish the illegal structures was taken,” Bhath said.

Three earthmoving machines were pressed into service to demolish the road network, sewage lines and other facilities that were constructed illegally in the colony. “Several under-construction properties were also demolished and work being carried out by the plot owners was stopped. The enforcement team was supported by a large contingent of the Gurugram police,” Bhath said.

DTCP officials said they listened to the issues raised by plot owners and told them to submit complaints against the property dealers and landowners who duped them. “We are ready to help the buyers within the ambit of departmental rules and policies. We will also take action against these developers and help the buyers,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner (enforcement).