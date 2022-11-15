Illegal diagnostic lab raided in Pataudi, two held

htreporters@hindustantimes.com

The chief minister (CM)’s flying squad, along with the Gurugram drug controller and health department, raided a fake path lab in Pataudi on Tuesday and arrested its manager and helper for allegedly conducting tests without a medical degree. A woman, who operated the lab, is on the run, police said.

According to the police, a joint team of the CM flying squad and health department conducted a raid at Navya Path Lab, located on Siwadi road, Pataudi. The team found two workers at the lab, Vikas and Rahul Saini, who said the lab operator is Priya, wife of a certain Naveen, a resident of Inchhapuri village.

Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) with the CM’s flying squad, said the lab operator, Rahul Yadav, and helper, Vikas Kumar, were workimg on the lab for the past 17 months. They used to travel to the lab from Bhira Kalan village and Heili Mandi in Pataudi. “The stamp of an unauthorised person, Parveen Kumar, DMLT (Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology) was found to be used,” he said.

Rahul was unable to produce any documents or the lab’s licence and instead tried to mislead the raiding team, said police. He allegedly confessed to conducting all the tests during questioning. “He issued reports on the letterhead of a pathology doctor,” said Yadav.

Police said the lab had issued more than 600 reports in the past year to people, said police. Yadav said the owner is yet to be questioned by police.

A case under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forging document) and 471 (using forged document) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 52 of the Disaster Management Act was registered at Pataudi police station against the two suspects on Tuesday.

The police have recovered investigation reports, a blood testing machine and other equipment from the lab.

