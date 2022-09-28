Illegal properties of deceased drug peddler and smuggler razed in Faridabad

The Faridabad district administration and police on Tuesday demolished 25 structures constructed over 2.5 acres of government land in Sector 22 that had allegedly been encroached upon by the family members of a suspected 34-year-old drugs and liquor smuggler .

According to the police, the demolished property belonged to one Bijendra alias Lala. Police said three houses, 18 shops, three godowns and one office was razed after his family was served three notices in advance. Faridabad police had arrested Lala in July last year for his alleged involvement in the murder of a student. He was released on bail and died due to an illness on October 20 last year.

The demolition is one instance in the ongoing “economic crackdown” on drug peddlers, gangsters and other criminals across Haryana, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (NIT) Narender Kadian said that Lala had bought property worth over ₹100 crore in the last 10 years in Delhi-NCR. “The establishments were constructed with the illegal money from his drug trade. There are 32 cases of murder, attempt to murder, NDPS, assault, illicit liquor registered against the family, including 21 cases registered against Lala in different police stations,” he said.

The demolition was carried out in the presence of senior officers, police said.“He had constructed establishments to rent them out. He and his family have been involved in criminal activities for the past 13 years,” Kadian said.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said that the police have demolished properties linked to four other criminals in the last 20 days.

Kadian said that there is a provision in Section 68E (identifying illegally acquired property) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against illegal property acquired by drug smugglers. And according to Section 68 F (seizure or freezing of illegally acquired property) of the Act, there is a provision to prepare a proposal against illegal property and send it to officers of the department concerned for further action. “The properties were found to be on government land and hence, after due procedure, the buildings were razed,” he said.

