gurugram news

IMD predicts light rain for Gurugram

After a brief dry spell, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted light rain in Gurugram over the next four days, from September 21-24. With rainfall, temperatures are likely to drop by two to three degrees, with The maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius (°C) and 23°C, respectively
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Gurugram has witnessed several spells of heavy rainfall over the past two months. IMD has predicted light rain at isolated pockets. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

After a brief dry spell, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted light rain in the city over the next four days, from September 21-24, according to the IMD’s weekly forecast.

With rainfall, temperatures are likely to drop by two to three degrees, with The maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius (°C) and 23°C, respectively.

“Gurugram is likely to witness light rain at isolated places over the next few days. The intensity of rain is likely to be higher on Wednesday in whole of south and south-east Haryana region. An alert has also been issued as thunderstorm, lightning or squall is likely,” an official from IMD Chandigarh said.

A weather warning bulletin issued by IMD Chandigarh on Monday predicted heavy rain at isolated pockets of Gurugram, Faridabad and other nearby districts on Wednesday. The meteorological centre issued a yellow alert and asked authorities to be prepared for flooding in low-lying areas and disruption of municipal services, such as water and electricity connection.

The city on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.7°C and a minimum temperature of 23.7°C.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Gurugram has been in the satisfactory zone for the past four days. On Monday, Gurugram reported an air quality index of 66. The air quality in Delhi-NCR is likely to largely remain in the satisfactory category over the next five days, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi weather bulletin issued on Monday.

