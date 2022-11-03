Infant girl found abandoned on Southern Peripheral Road

An infant girl was found abandoned on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) near an under-construction flyover on Monday, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the infant was wrapped in several layers of a blanket and passers-by had spotted the bundle and grew suspicious. They later informed the police control room.

Police said that an emergency response vehicle reached the spot and rushed her to a government hospital in Sector 10A, adding that the baby will be around 10-day old.

A female security guard of a commercial building nearby the spot was the first to spot the bundle with some movement inside it after which she alerted an app-based bike-driver Sandeep Kumar. Police said it was Kumar who carried the infant to the hospital in the police vehicle.

Sub-inspector Umesh Kumar, SPR police post in-charge, said the infant was abandoned near a road barricade. “There are no CCTV cameras around the spot. Footage of other CCTV cameras were scanned but no suspicious vehicle could be spotted,” he said.

Soniya Yadav, a member of Gurugram’s child Welfare committee, said that the infant is undergoing treatment at the government hospital. “Once she recovers, she will be sent to the Haryana government-run special adoption agency in Faridabad for adoption,” she said.

On Kumar’s complaint, an FIR under Section 317 (exposure and abandoning a child below 12-years of age by parent or person taking care of it) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Badshahpur police station on Monday evening, said police.

On October 16, police recovered the body of an infant girl partially buried alongside the Basai-Dhankot road. The body was wrapped in several layers of clothes. Earlier, bodies of two infant girls were recovered from garbage dumps in Sector 52 in March this year.

