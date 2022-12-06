Jewellery shop owner shot and injured by armed robbers in Sector 11

A jewellery shop owner was shot and injured by three unidentified armed suspects who barged into the shop at Om Nagar in Sector 11 on Tuesday evening. Police said the owner sustained three gunshot wounds and locals rushed him to a private hospital in Sector 38 where his condition is serious.

Police said the suspects managed to escape from the spot without any resistance and it is yet to be ascertained if any jewellery was taken from the shop or not.

According to the police, the suspects reached the spot on a motorcycle around 4.20pm and barged into “Shiv Jewellers”, owned by Trilok Soni (50). Police said Soni was alone in the shop at that time and the suspects tried to make off with the gold ornaments. When Soni resisted the robbery bid, one of the three men pulled out a pistol and shot him.

Inspector Krishan Kumar, station house officer of Shivaji Nagar police station, said Soni sustained at least two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. “He is still not in a condition to speak. Doctors are performing a surgery to extract the bullets,” he said.

Kumar said all the suspects entered the shop with their faces completely covered. “Their movements were captured by the CCTV cameras. However, their identities are yet to be ascertained,” he said.

He said the suspects took away Soni’s mobile phone but it was yet not clear if they had also taken away cash or gold ornaments.

“We will have to wait until family members make an inventory or Soni’s condition improves enough to speak, so that he could tell us if anything was missing from the shop,” the SHO said, adding that they were in the process of registering an FIR in the case.

This is second such incident in the city in the past 10 days. On November 29, Amit Kumar (34) was shot at during a failed robbery when he was returning home after closing his jewellery shop in Palam Vihar.

