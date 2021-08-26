Key new sector road from Dhankot Chowk to Delhi to be repaired by GMDA

A key 11-kilometre unnamed road between Dhankot Chowk and Delhi-Haryana border will be repaired and upgraded by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) from October, officials said on Thursday.

The stretch between sectors 99 and 115, running parallel to the Dwarka Expressway, provides new sector residents connectivity with areas in Delhi, such as Sector 29 in Dwarka, IGI Airport, Chhawla, and other parts of southwest and west Delhi. The stretch also runs parallel to the Najafgarh drain.

With the construction of the Dwarka Expressway still underway, there is a high volume of traffic on this six-lane, 75-metre wide stretch throughout the day. Barring a two-kilometre portion between New Palam Vihar and Delhi border, which was constructed in 2018, the remaining nine kilometres are heavily pothole-ridden.

To fix this, the GMDA on Wednesday floated a tender for hiring a contractor to maintain the stretch for one year. GMDA officials said that the contractor will carry out patchwork, which primarily involves filling potholes and levelling the stretch, from October.

“The sector 99-115 stretch is among many roads across the city that was constructed by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in the early 2000s. The liability period of such roads is over and traffic patterns have changed. The rationale behind original road designs have also changed dramatically over time,” Shweta Sharma, the executive engineer of infrastructure division 1, GMDA, said.

Sharma, who floated a ₹1.87 crore tender on behalf of the GMDA, said that all roads are designed with a life span of five years for the top layer and 15 years for sub-layers.

“The life spans of both the top layer and sub-layers are over. Through augmentation, special repairs, annual maintenance of major stretches, GMDA is aiming to upgrade them to such a standard that they not only meet today’s demands but also adhere to the master plan, keeping future developments in mind,” said Sharma.

Till the early 2010s, the HSVP used to carry out all major development projects, such as construction and maintenance of roads and drains. These were gradually transferred to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) upon its creation in 2008.

In March 2018, the MCG transferred amenities such as master roads, green belts and master drains to the GMDA six months after its creation.

Satbir Singh, a resident of Sector 102, who uses this stretch every day, said that until the Dwarka Expressway is completed, the 11-kilometre stretch will continue to be highly accessed by commuters as it not only provides a shorter route for new sector residents to reach the Delhi airport, Dwarka, or head towards west Delhi, but also helps them avoid congestion on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road.

“For residents living along Dwarka Expressway, the 11-kilometre road is a lifeline and provides connectivity to thousands who work in Delhi and do a daily commute by this route. In patches, the stretch has a large number of deep potholes that not only make driving difficult but also leads to minor accidents. Its repair has been a longstanding demand and an upgrade would facilitate faster and safer travel,” said Singh.