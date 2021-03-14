Large-scale awareness drive for increased vaccination

Haryana health department will hold a large-scale awareness drive on Monday to ensure increased reach of the Covid-19 vaccine, said senior state officials.

The health department has assigned one ASHA worker and anganwadi worker for every 200 households and they will be moving from door-to-door to motivate the beneficiaries to get the doses of the vaccine administered, said additional chief secretary (ACS-health) Rajeev Arora.

The health department has also coordinated with officers of the department of social justice and empowerment, urban local bodies (ULB) and panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) to motivate the beneficiaries above 60 years and those with co-morbidities falling within the age group of 45 years to 60 years.

“The objective is to ensure maximum reach of the Covid-19 vaccine as it will contain the further spread of the highly contagious virus,” Arora said.

In Gurugram, health department officials said that to expand the vaccination exercise, they have decided to increase the session sites from around 60 to 100. “The target would be to vaccinate around 10,000 beneficiaries,” a senior health official said.

Arora said that the officers of other government departments have also been asked to mobilise the beneficiaries and they have taken extensive steps to ensure that the Covid-19 vaccine reaches all residents, including urban pockets as well as rural areas. The vaccination is being administered at health subcentres that are located in the villages, so that the vaccine can be administered to every eligible beneficiary, he said.

Prabhjot Singh, mission director, National Health Mission, Haryana, said that till March 13, 2021, the health department has administered the first dose of the vaccines to 168,000 healthcare workers (HCWs) and the second dose to 97,410 HCWs. Besides, 83,338 front-line workers received the first dose of the vaccine.

As per the details shared by the health department, 65 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 59,835. The number of active cases in the city was 571, of which 520 patients are in home isolation.