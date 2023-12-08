Lawyer run over by man after spat over collision of cars

A 28-year-old man was grievously injured after he was allegedly run over by a car near Rajesh Pilot Chowk in Sector-57 on December 2. The suspect is yet to be arrested, police officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. HT Image

The victim, Deepak Gulati, is a lawyer practising at Gurugram civil court and suffered multiple fractures in his legs and also sustained injuries in his waist and head. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector-51, they added.

Police said that the incident took place when Gulati, accompanied by three friends, was driving a Kia Seltos to return home in South City-II from Huda City Centre around 10.30pm. Suddenly, an Audi Q3, bearing Delhi registration number, hit his car on the driver’s side, thereby damaging it extensively, they said.

Gulati scolded the Audi driver, following which the latter hurled abuses at him. Gulati and his friends got down from their car, while the Audi driver remained seated. A heated argument broke out between Gulati and the Audi driver when the latter threatened the lawyer to move aside and let him go, investigators said.

Sensing that the suspect may attempt to flee from the spot, Gulati took out his phone and tried to contact the police control room. The Audi driver then suddenly accelerated his car and hit the lawyer and ran over his legs and fled from the spot, they added.

Police said that Gulati’s friend immediately rushed him to the hospital in Sector-51.

A senior police officer said that the hospital alerted the police. On Wednesday evening, Gulati’s statement was recorded, basis on which an FIR was registered against the unidentified Audi driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or per personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50 or above) of Indian Penal Code at Sector-56 police station on Wednesday night, he added.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said that the victim’s friends have provided them with the registration number of the Audi car. “We will arrest the driver soon,” he added.