Light blue colour chosen for new e- bus fleet, likely to join next month

Gurugram: The 100 new e-buses expected to join the city’s fleet next month will be light blue, as the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) chose this colour to match its existing logo, officials said.

Currently, GMCBL operates 150 CNG buses in Gurugram and 50 buses in Faridabad, which are around eight years old. (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The e-buses will be light blue, matching the colour scheme of GMCBL’s logo. The project contractor has also deposited the bank guarantee of ₹3.68 crore, and we expect the buses to join the fleet by next month,” said a senior Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official.

According to officials, the project contractor (Intact Transport Pvt Ltd) asked the GMBCL to select one of the 14 colours specified by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The same contractor will also supply e-buses to Faridabad under the PM e-bus Sewa scheme.

GMCBL CEO Vishwajeet Chaudhary said: “The routes for the new buses have been finalised and infrastructure for stationing these buses has been established in Sector 10 and Sector 48 bus depots. We expect delivery by mid-June. The new buses will help the city bus service expand into new areas and provide better services to commuters,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Currently, GMCBL operates 150 CNG buses in Gurugram and 50 buses in Faridabad, which are around eight years old. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently, GMCBL operates 150 CNG buses in Gurugram and 50 buses in Faridabad, which are around eight years old. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Officials said the GMDA has issued a letter of acceptance to the firm under which the GMCBL will pay the contractor at a rate of ₹55.47 per kilometer for providing and operating these buses.