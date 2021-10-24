Light rain recorded, air quality may improve

The city received a light spell of rainfall on Sunday evening, recording around 1.5mm of rainfall until 9.30pm, according to the automatic weather system (AWS), which is expected to improve the air quality.

The city reported ‘moderate’ air quality on Sunday with an air quality index of 138 according to Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin. The prominent pollutants were particulate matter, both PM2.5 and PM10, and carbon monoxide (CO).

According to the weather bulletin issued on Sunday by Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, on Monday, the air quality in the national capital territory will remain in ‘moderate’ category to ‘satisfactory’ category, owing to rainfall and strong winds, following which it is expected to remain in the ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was 30.5 degrees Celsius (°C), which was one degree below normal, and the minimum temperature was 19.5°C, which was five degrees above normal.

On Sunday evening, the humidity level was recorded at 68%.

According to the weekly forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is likely to be around 29°C over the next five days, while the minimum temperature is likely to drop by three degrees, to around 16°C.