Light rainfall leads to spike in temperature

Despite cloudy skies on Tuesday, Gurugram received only light scattered rain during the day that led to a rise in temperature. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gurugram received 3mm of rainfall from 8.30am to 5.30pm on Tuesday.

The city on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 30.5 degrees Celsius (°C) and a minimum temperature of 23.4°C. Although the temperatures recorded on Tuesday were four and three degrees lower than normal, respectively, the maximum temperature was four degrees higher than Monday.

According to the weekly forecast of the IMD, Gurugram is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder or lightning from July 21-24. The maximum temperature over the next few days can rise to 33°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 25°C, it stated.

“Gurugram is likely to witnesses light rain at isolated places on Wednesday too, but the intensity will reduce gradually. Due to this, the temperature in the region can rise. After this, the region is likely to receive rain around July 25-26,” said an official from IMD Chandigarh.

On Monday, Gurugram witnessed heavy showers, recording 185mm of rainfall in 33 hours. With this, the district had received 88mm surplus rainfall.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Gurugram continued to remain in the satisfactory zone for the past two days, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily air bulletin. On Tuesday, Gurugram reported an air quality index of 55.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR is likely to remain in the satisfactory to moderate category over the next five days, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi weather bulletin issued on Tuesday.