Gurugram civic bodies have mapped sewerage discharge points polluting the city’s stormwater drainage network, officials said on Friday.

llegal polluting points mapped across three Gurugram drains

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High levels of effluent discharge were found at various locations, including two points near Rezangla Chowk and Cyber Hub in leg-I, one at Rajeev Nagar near CRPF camp chowk, an unidentified location inside the box drain in leg-II and another six points in Khandsa, Behrampur, and Ullawas of leg-III, as part of the Yamuna Clean Action roadmap, officials added.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have been directed to tap and disconnect 39 illegal disposal points in legs II and III by June and four points in leg-I by December, officials said.

The move will prevent around 100 million litres a day (MLD) of untreated effluent and 18 MLD of wastewater from entering into the drains, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said 21 out of 56 discharge points have already been diverted and disconnected in all three legs. A majority of 37 such illegal connections in leg-III (Badshahpur) drain, spreading over around 26-km from Ghata to Sector 99, were identified in January. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said 21 out of 56 discharge points have already been diverted and disconnected in all three legs. A majority of 37 such illegal connections in leg-III (Badshahpur) drain, spreading over around 26-km from Ghata to Sector 99, were identified in January. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Many of these discharge points originate from informal urban and industrial settlements. Frequent inspections of underground drain networks ensure no new illegal channels are established,” a senior GMDA official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Many of these discharge points originate from informal urban and industrial settlements. Frequent inspections of underground drain networks ensure no new illegal channels are established,” a senior GMDA official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said proposals to install three sewerage treatment plants (STPs) of 240 MLD at Dhanwapur are in the pipeline. “Tenders for another two STPs in Behrampur and Nauraungpur with 140 MLD processing capacity will likely open in May,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said proposals to install three sewerage treatment plants (STPs) of 240 MLD at Dhanwapur are in the pipeline. “Tenders for another two STPs in Behrampur and Nauraungpur with 140 MLD processing capacity will likely open in May,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said that with 95% of work completed for the three STPs in Behrampur, capacity utilisation, processing and reuse of 218 MLD wastewater for micro-irrigation will likely start in December. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that with 95% of work completed for the three STPs in Behrampur, capacity utilisation, processing and reuse of 218 MLD wastewater for micro-irrigation will likely start in December. {{/usCountry}}

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“Mapping of polluting zones will help increase enforcement of industrial units to prevent the discharge of untreated effluents into the drains,” a senior official at Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSCPB) said.

A recent report finalised by the civic authorities found that around 28 industries contributed to 6.9 MLD wastewater into the leg-I drain, originating from Mehrauli-Gurugram road to Bajghera. Gurugram’s stormwater drain leg II, approximately 16.5km long, originates from Sector 42 and culminates in Sector 107 through Huda City Centre and it has 20 effluent discharge points totaling 78 MLD.

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