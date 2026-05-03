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Locals decry illegal C&D waste dumping at Maidawas Road

Residents of Gurugram's Sector 64/65 decry 11 years of illegal C&D waste dumping, causing dust pollution; MCG plans inspection and new waste centers.

Published on: May 03, 2026 04:38 am IST
By Mihika Shah
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Raising concerns over illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, residents of Sector 64/65, Gurugram, said the disposal at Maidawas Road has been ongoing for over 11 years despite multiple complaints, leading to dust pollution and difficulty in commuting.

Residents and shopkeepers along the road alleged that the tractor-trolleys routinely dump the C&D waste along the roadside, behind the shops and in nearby vacant plots. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the nodal body for waste management in the city, however, said it has acknowledged the illegal dumping and will conduct an inspection.

Residents and shopkeepers along the road alleged that the tractor-trolleys routinely dump the C&D waste along the roadside, behind the shops and in nearby vacant plots.

The Maidawas stretch is already plagued by uneven surfaces and heavy dust due to ongoing construction projects. Commuters said the C&D waste has turned the stretch into a virtual dust bowl, making it challenging—and at times hazardous—for vehicles to navigate.

Residents also alleged that they have been raising concerns over it for the past 11 years without any lasting resolution.

Ruchika Sethi, founder of the citizen-led group Citizens of Clean Air Bharat, said residents have been flagging the issue for years with no avail, and carried on calling the stretch an “11-year legacy of complaints.”

Bharati Harsana, councillor for Ward 15, said she and her workers had raised the issue with MCG officials.

A shopkeeper, requesting anonymity, said it is difficult to determine whether the illegal disposers are government officials or private individuals.

When contacted, a senior MCG official said a thorough inspection of the site will be conducted, and necessary actions will be taken. The official added that the recently announced 16 C&D waste centres across the city will help in streamlining the disposal of C&D waste, a major contributor to dust pollution. To be sure, Sector 64/65 is not among the locations of the upcoming C&D waste centres. However, it falls under zone 1 where the centres will be constructed.

Ravindra Yadav, additional commissioner at MCG, said the upcoming C&D waste collection centres in sectors 46 and 47 will be responsible for handling waste from the entire zone, including Sector 67.

 
waste management
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