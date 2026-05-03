Locals decry illegal C&D waste dumping at Maidawas Road

Raising concerns over illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, residents of Sector 64/65, Gurugram, said the disposal at Maidawas Road has been ongoing for over 11 years despite multiple complaints, leading to dust pollution and difficulty in commuting.

Residents and shopkeepers along the road alleged that the tractor-trolleys routinely dump the C&D waste along the roadside, behind the shops and in nearby vacant plots. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the nodal body for waste management in the city, however, said it has acknowledged the illegal dumping and will conduct an inspection.

Residents and shopkeepers along the road alleged that the tractor-trolleys routinely dump the C&D waste along the roadside, behind the shops and in nearby vacant plots.

The Maidawas stretch is already plagued by uneven surfaces and heavy dust due to ongoing construction projects. Commuters said the C&D waste has turned the stretch into a virtual dust bowl, making it challenging—and at times hazardous—for vehicles to navigate.

Residents also alleged that they have been raising concerns over it for the past 11 years without any lasting resolution.

Ruchika Sethi, founder of the citizen-led group Citizens of Clean Air Bharat, said residents have been flagging the issue for years with no avail, and carried on calling the stretch an “11-year legacy of complaints.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Several times, the site has drawn the attention of officials and authorities, yet no concrete or lasting action has been taken,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Several times, the site has drawn the attention of officials and authorities, yet no concrete or lasting action has been taken,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The only visible relief in this area has been the stoppage of illegal waste burning,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The only visible relief in this area has been the stoppage of illegal waste burning,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Ganesh Jevalikar, a resident of Sector 67, said the scale and intensity of illegal dumping in the area have steadily increased over time. “It now has a mountain of C&D waste debris” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Ganesh Jevalikar, a resident of Sector 67, said the scale and intensity of illegal dumping in the area have steadily increased over time. “It now has a mountain of C&D waste debris” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Being a medical professional, I can say prolonged exposure to such dust can lead to respiratory diseases and may have long-term effects, especially on children and younger residents,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Being a medical professional, I can say prolonged exposure to such dust can lead to respiratory diseases and may have long-term effects, especially on children and younger residents,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said on one side, there are high-rises, high-end restaurants and cafes, while on the other side, heaps of garbage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said on one side, there are high-rises, high-end restaurants and cafes, while on the other side, heaps of garbage. {{/usCountry}}

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Bharati Harsana, councillor for Ward 15, said she and her workers had raised the issue with MCG officials.

A shopkeeper, requesting anonymity, said it is difficult to determine whether the illegal disposers are government officials or private individuals.

When contacted, a senior MCG official said a thorough inspection of the site will be conducted, and necessary actions will be taken. The official added that the recently announced 16 C&D waste centres across the city will help in streamlining the disposal of C&D waste, a major contributor to dust pollution. To be sure, Sector 64/65 is not among the locations of the upcoming C&D waste centres. However, it falls under zone 1 where the centres will be constructed.

Ravindra Yadav, additional commissioner at MCG, said the upcoming C&D waste collection centres in sectors 46 and 47 will be responsible for handling waste from the entire zone, including Sector 67.

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