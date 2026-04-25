Locals decry open manholes in DLF phase-4

Days after a professor’s car toppled into an open pit on Hamilton Court Road in DLF Phase-4, locals have flagged multiple uncovered drains and manholes in the area.

During a spot check on Friday, HT found two uncovered manholes and multiple smaller drains with broken covers along Hamilton Court Road.

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During a spot check on Friday, HT found two uncovered manholes and multiple smaller drains with broken covers along Hamilton Court Road.

The stretch, which sees heavy traffic throughout the day, is being revamped and widened, and multiple patches are still under construction.

Ehsaan Sheikh, a local tailor who operates from a footpath near the road, told HT that multiple commuters, including children, move past these uncovered manholes daily.

“Children on cycles walk past these manholes, narrowly escaping any mishap. The manholes have been uncovered for months due to the ongoing construction work. It is a safety threat,” said Sheikh.

One manhole is situated on a footpath near Hamilton Court Road, while the other open drain is near a liquor store on the corner of the same road.

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{{^usCountry}} Uday Singh, a resident of Sector 29 and a regular commuter on the route, said: “These manholes have been like this for a very long time. We try to be careful to avoid any mishap.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uday Singh, a resident of Sector 29 and a regular commuter on the route, said: “These manholes have been like this for a very long time. We try to be careful to avoid any mishap.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During the spot visit, HT observed that the open manholes have also become a dumping ground for plastic waste. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the spot visit, HT observed that the open manholes have also become a dumping ground for plastic waste. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} GMDA spokesperson Neha Sharma told HT that work to cover open manholes across multiple locations was underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GMDA spokesperson Neha Sharma told HT that work to cover open manholes across multiple locations was underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Covering of open and damaged manholes and placement of slabs on open drains have been done along the corridor. Cleaning or other ongoing works are underway at any other open sites, and they too will be covered once the road widening work is completed,” said Sharma. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Covering of open and damaged manholes and placement of slabs on open drains have been done along the corridor. Cleaning or other ongoing works are underway at any other open sites, and they too will be covered once the road widening work is completed,” said Sharma. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On April 18, a city-based professor was injured after her car fell into an uncovered pit dug by GMDA on Hamilton Road. The victim remained stuck in her overturned car for almost 15 minutes before passersby rescued her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 18, a city-based professor was injured after her car fell into an uncovered pit dug by GMDA on Hamilton Road. The victim remained stuck in her overturned car for almost 15 minutes before passersby rescued her. {{/usCountry}}

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