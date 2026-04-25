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Locals decry open manholes in DLF phase-4

Locals on Hamilton Court Road are raising concerns over multiple uncovered drains and manholes, posing safety risks, especially for children.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 04:42 am IST
By Sampurna Panigrahi
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Days after a professor’s car toppled into an open pit on Hamilton Court Road in DLF Phase-4, locals have flagged multiple uncovered drains and manholes in the area.

During a spot check on Friday, HT found two uncovered manholes and multiple smaller drains with broken covers along Hamilton Court Road.

During a spot check on Friday, HT found two uncovered manholes and multiple smaller drains with broken covers along Hamilton Court Road.

The stretch, which sees heavy traffic throughout the day, is being revamped and widened, and multiple patches are still under construction.

Ehsaan Sheikh, a local tailor who operates from a footpath near the road, told HT that multiple commuters, including children, move past these uncovered manholes daily.

“Children on cycles walk past these manholes, narrowly escaping any mishap. The manholes have been uncovered for months due to the ongoing construction work. It is a safety threat,” said Sheikh.

One manhole is situated on a footpath near Hamilton Court Road, while the other open drain is near a liquor store on the corner of the same road.

 
road construction
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