Locals greet farmers, shower them with flowers during rally

As the convoy of farmers marched along the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Tuesday, locals at various points showered flower petals in a show of solidarity. With speakers mounted on tractors blaring songs of resistance, the protesters rallied around locals and bystanders, who raised slogans of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”, among others.

At Dharuhera, crowds of curious onlookers gathered as the tractor rally passed through the highway. Ramesh Sohlot, a resident, showered flower petals as the convoy of farmers passed by. “I realised that farmers were passing by and decided to close my cellphone repair shop to support them,” said Sohlot, as he sprinkled heaps of marigold petals.

He said that farmers were fighting for the whole country since the consequences of the laws would be borne by everyone. “Farmers feed the whole country. We should be proud of them. The laws are definitely against them. While corporates sell their produce at exorbitant prices, farmers don’t even get the MSP,” said Sohlot, explaining the reason behind his support for the farmers’ agitation.

As the farmers passed through Kapriwas, people had gathered to welcome them and cheered them on.

Mahendar Sharma, an advocate, who was among the supporters, said that farmers were doing well by fighting for their rights. “How can so many farmers be wrong? The government wants us to believe that everyone who opposes it is brainwashed. This is not true,” said Sharma.

He said that the farm laws need to be rolled back to safeguard the interests of the country. “Look at the price of petrol and diesel. All sections of the society, including farmers, are suffering. Farmers are doing us a favour by raising their voice and should be supported by the common people,” said Sharma.

Farmers said that they were elated to receive a warm welcome from locals. “While some people showered petals, others shouted slogans and even saluted us. It is heartening to see that there are many who stand with farmers,” said Labh Singh, a farmer from Rajasthan.

Responding to the support extended by locals to farmers, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson for Haryana, Jawahar Yadav, said that many people did not understand the three laws and were extending support due to an emotional attachment to farmers. “Most people don’t understand what the three laws are. Rumours are being spread that the laws will deprive people of land but it’s not true. If people debate and discuss the three laws with objectivity, they’ll understand that the laws are in favour of farmers. The laws are not against farmers,” said Yadav.

Yadav also congratulated the state police for ensuring peaceful protests. “Haryana police was on guard and did a good job in ensuring that things stay control,” said Yadav.