Lockdown extended in Haryana, ITIs allowed to resume classes with 100% physical attendance

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the partial Covid-19 lockdown till October 18, allowing industrial training institutes (ITIs) to resume in-person classes with 100% attendance.

The government, however, withdrew the permissions allowing resumption of in-person classes in residential universities within hours of issuing a notification in this regard on Sunday. The order to extend the partial lockdown was issued by state chief secretary, Vijai Vardhan, who also heads the state executive committee of the State Disaster Management Authority.

According to the order issued by Vardhan, all relaxations announced earlier will remain in force while the decision to allow resumption of classes in residential universities would be taken on a later date, after holding a meeting with the stakeholders concerned.

The chief secretary also directed the deputy commissioners, in view of the upcoming festive season, to ensure Covid-19 safeguards are followed as it is a critical period and there may be a tendency among people to gather in large numbers and violate Covid-19 norms. “Adherence to guidelines to allow festivities in a safe and Covid-appropriate manner, especially in religious places, maybe strictly enforced by the district administration,” the order stated

A spokesperson for the Gurugram district administration said that new directions would be implemented in letter and spirit. “All efforts would be made to ensure Covid protocols are followed during the festive season,” the spokesperson said.

The state administration, in the first order issued on Sunday, had allowed residential universities to conduct in-person classes but the order was revised later in the evening.

According to the latest order, ITIs are allowed to operate with 100% physical attendance, while following the Covid-19 safeguards strictly. It further stated that the Department of Skill Development and Industrial Training, Haryana, will release guidelines for implementation of these orders immediately. All hostel students will also be given priority for getting fully vaccinated, it said.

The second order issued by the chief secretary in the evening stated, “Fully residential universities in the state are directed to continue conducting classes online till further orders. The matter will be reviewed after some time to decide whether classes in the physical mode will be allowed. In the meanwhile, the administration of the fully residential universities may endeavour to get all students, faculty members and staff (including the outsourced ones) fully vaccinated and share the progress with the Departments of Higher Education, Technical Education and Medical Education and Research as the case may be.”